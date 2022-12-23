By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 9:42

Padel sporting activity brings more than 2,300 athletes to Mijas. Image: Mijas City Council.

The Councillor for Sports, Andres Ruiz, has confirmed that more than 2,300 federated athletes, plus accompanying persons, have visited the town to play in some of the 12 official competitions.

“The 2022 padel season in Mijas has once again made us one of the epicentres of this sport at an Andalusian and national level. In addition, we have been the scene of two training courses of the Andalusian Padel Federation (FAP) and some concentrations of national teams,” said the councillor.

“Mijas is proud to link its name to that of this sport with the regional, national and international scope it has achieved this year, which goes beyond being a quality breeding ground for this sport”.

The councillor added: “The impact of all these actions goes beyond the sporting, local or club level, as it means a revitalisation of the local economy and a generation of wealth and jobs for the city.”

