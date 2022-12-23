By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 11:14

The councillor for Sports, Lydia Morant, confirms Vertical Gandia Race. Image: Gandia City Council.

This race and hike through the mountains will take place on January 15, 2023, at 8:45.AM, starting at Carrer Parpallo (next to Barranc de Beniopa) and finishing at the top of Monduver.

As in previous years, there will be two categories: runners, with a distance of 12.7 kilometres, and walkers, with a distance of 11.5 kilometres.

The bibs will be handed out at the Plaza Mayor Shopping Centre in Gandia on Friday 13, from 4:00.PM until 9:00.PM and Saturday 14, from 10:00 until 2:00.PM then from 4:00 until 9:30.PM. On the day of the race itself, bibs can be collected on Parpallo street (next to the Barranc de Beniopa ravine) from 6.30.AM until 30 minutes before the start of the race.

Once again the organisers are collaborating with cancer charities. Anyone who wishes to do so can donate an extra euro to help the fight against cancer.

For more information head to the website crono4esports.es.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.