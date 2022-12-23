The Sun issues apology over Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle column

By Chris King • 23 December 2022 • 21:23

Image of Jeremy Clarkson. Credit: Wikipedia - By <a rel="nofollow" class="external text" href="http://blog.remez.com/">Ed Perchick</a> - <a rel="nofollow" class="external text" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/goatee/161551695">flickr</a>, CC BY-SA 2.0, Link

The Sun newspaper has issued an apology to Meghan Markle for publishing the column written by Jeremy Clarkson.

The Sun newspaper issued an apology to Meghan Markle today, Friday, December 23. A column written by Jeremy Clarkson was published in the paper last Sunday 18, which they said they now regret publishing, as reported by Sky News.

In his column, the outspoken Clarkson voiced his thoughts bout the Duchess of Sussex, at one point writing that he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

His words sparked outrage online, and by 5pm on Tuesday 20, in excess of 20,800 complaints had been received by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. As a result, his column became the most complained about ever. One of those who complained was Clarkson’s own daughter, Emily.

A large number of politicians and celebrities spoke out against the former Top Gear presenter with some asking for his removal from television screens. At Clarkson’s request, his article was subsequently removed from the newspaper’s website.