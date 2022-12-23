By Matthew Roscoe • 23 December 2022 • 9:22

Ukraine reports Russian combat losses as of December 23. Image: Ukraine MoD/facebook

ON Friday, December 23, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further five Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, December 22. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 5986.

According to the latest data, another 550 Russian soldiers reportedly died in battle, which has brought the total to around 100,950.

On December 22, Ukraine celebrated killing over 100,000 Russian soldiers.

Two Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as another six Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of five Russian drones, taking the total destroyed to 1657.

⚡ The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of December 23. About 100,950 Russian soldiers were eliminated. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/49xtdiNDXS — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) December 23, 2022

The destruction of two more Russian tanks means that Russia has now lost 3005 in Ukraine.

The loss of six more artillery systems means that Russian troops have lost a total of 1994 during battles, while Ukraine reportedly destroyed another Russian MLRS.

The loss of the MLRS means Russia has had 414 destroyed by Ukraine since February.

