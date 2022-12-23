By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 11:42

Vila Joiosa brightens up neighbourhood by planting 600 Christmas flowers. Image: Vila Joiosa City Council.

All in a bid to spread some Christmas cheer.

The Barbera del Aragones park, the Mercat Central, the Plaza de la Generalitat, the Vila Vella, La Senda park, the gardens of the Llar del Pensionista, the Avenida Pianista Gonzalo Soriano and the Cala de la Vila Joiosa are some of the places where the work has been carried out.

The councillor for Parks and Gardens, Kiko Carreres, said that “the Town Council wants the neighbourhoods of La Vila Joiosa to enjoy the Christmas spirit by decorating all their parks and gardens with poinsettias”.

“All the specimens of poinsettias and cyclamen planted this Christmas have been maintained by the municipal gardening service until they are placed in the different gardens, in order to reinforce the urban ornamentation on these special dates.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.