20 die as fire guts private care home in Russia

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 December 2022 • 7:55
Russian care home Fire - Image Russian Emergency Situations Ministry
According to the Russian news agency TASS on Saturday, December 24 the fire may have been caused by negligence and is now the subject of an investigation.
The fire in the two-storey building in the city of Kemerovo, Siberia, broke out on Friday night leaving residents in the private facility homeless.
The emergency services crew say the entire second floor has been burned down. Although the ground floor appears to have not been affected by the fire, the roof is said to be unstable and there is damage from attempts by the fire crew to bring it under control.
Whilst the fire has been put out the cold weather is making the search for more survivors and bodies difficult with an official quoted as saying: “At the site of the fire, rescuers continue to work on the rubble in conditions of low air temperature.”
They added: “According to the latest data, 20 people died.”
The Governor of Kuzbass Sergey Tsivilev confirmed that a criminal investigation had been opened. All similar institutions he said, especially those privately owned, would be inspected within the coming week after the fire that gutted the private care home caused 20 people to die.
