UPDATE – Hell freezes over as temperatures in the U.S. continue to fall

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 December 2022 • 7:10

Severe weather US - Image Youtube Reuters

07:10 (December 24) – The “bomb cyclone” that has brought freezing cold weather to large parts of the states has resulted in at least 12 deaths.

The storm, which covers an area of some 3,200 kilometres (2,000 miles) has left thousands stranded and as many as two million without power. The storm has also affected the lower parts of Canada with temperatures dropping to minus 55C in parts.

It has also left the town of Hell in Michigan, well known for its cold weather, frozen over.

The cold is set to continue into the weekend providing the majority of the U.S. with a white Christmas, but a cold one indeed.

16:57 (December 23) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in the U.S. has issued severe weather warnings for more than 70 per cent of the country with 240 million people to be affected by snow and temperatures as low as minus 51C.

The bad weather resulted in thousands of flights being cancelled and traffic chaos on Friday, December 23 with heavy snow, sleet and ice causing havoc.

Issuing the warnings, the NWS said: “Winter weather hazards remain in effect from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande (border river with Mexico), Gulf Coast and central Florida Peninsula while spanning from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard.”

Thought to be one of the widest weather warnings ever issued in the U.S. with normally mid places like Dallas in Texas recording temperatures of minus 12. Meteorologists warned that temperatures were so cold that venturing outdoors unprotected could result in frostbite within minutes.

A cold front bringing a surge of Arctic air swept across a massive swath of the U.S. yesterday, hitting millions of Americans with wintry weather. And the system still has another day of impacts to bring.

LIVE blog updates: https://t.co/dU16hjK6Gw pic.twitter.com/la4CsUoJ9m — AccuWeather (@accuweather) December 23, 2022

Power outages have also affected people in parts of the south and the east and roads are said to be treacherous, on a day when around 100 million people are expected to travel.

Blizzard conditions have resulted in near zero visibility and a number deaths, with the US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging people to stay home and not to travel.

He told MSNBC: “To say we have the opposite of cooperative weather would be an understatement” adding that more than ten per cent of US commercial flights had been cancelled Thursday and thousands more expected Friday.

Rich Maliawco, lead forecaster for the NSW in Glasgow, Montana, where the wind chill factor plunged temperatures to minus 51C, told AFP: “When it’s this cold, anybody can run into trouble.

“With these kinds of wind chills, if you’re not wearing those warm layers… unprotected skin can get frostbite in less than five minutes.”

Not your typical winter storm: along with major temperature drops and white-outs in the central U.S., some lakeshores and coastlines could see record or near-record flooding. @CC_Yale https://t.co/Uw4RVWggYk — Bob Henson (@bhensonweather) December 22, 2022

The severe weather that is affecting 240 people follows a hot and dry summer in many parts of the world, with climatologists warning that global warming will lead to more extreme weather.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.