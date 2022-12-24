5 Cryptocurrencies to build a potentially lucrative portfolio for 2023

By EWN • 24 December 2022 • 11:00

Cryptocurrencies are an excellent investment opportunity for people of all ages and economic levels. Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular due to the numerous benefits they give, including inflation-proof returns, data protection, and the absence of third-party meddling.

Furthermore, when blockchain technology advances, users can use crypto projects for purposes other than simple trade. Users can earn cryptocurrencies by directly participating in various activities such as building decentralized applications, minting NFTs, and playing blockchain-based games. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Filecoin (FIL), and Algorand (ALGO) are arguably five cryptocurrencies that will be prominent in 2023.

Avalanche (AVAX) – Making Wave on the Crypto Market

The general consensus among well-known crypto analysts and market whales is that Avalanche (AVAX) will make big profits for its investors in the coming year, which is why it is ranked first on this list. Avalanche (AVAX) is a decentralized app smart contract platform that supports various applications. As the most certified platform, it attracts a wide range of both developers and users, includes individuals, businesses, institutions, as well as governments. The native coin of the network’s ecosystem is AVAX.

When compared to competitor networks, the Avalanche (AVAX) network is known for its rapid transactions and low pricing. In the last 24 hours, the price has risen by 1.38%.

Introducing Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has demonstrated its dedication to delivering utility to its token by creating a platform that allows expansion for the DeFi ecosystem while being sustainable. The Big Eyes Coin team has taken the marketing of this project to a whole new level by posting ads on Marble Arch in London and Times Square in New York, introducing the Big Eyes Coin to millions of new users.

The Big Eyes Coin community should also expect products and comic books with the adorable Anime cat mascot, which will be supported by the marketing wallet, which will hold 5% of the BIG tokens. In the weeks leading to Christmas, predictions say the project is going to have a massive surge. Join this supportive community by participating in the seventh phase of the presale.

Solana (SOL) – The Speedy Platform

Solana (SOL) is a leading blockchain that promises to offer its users quick and secure connectivity. Solana, a favorite for NFT minting, has exhibited excellent volume despite the bear market. Solana is available for well under $20 at the time of writing, a significant drop from its $260 high.

Solana (SOL) is still regarded as a decent buy at its current price, even though it could fall lower. This, however, is contingent on Solana’s capacity to weather market conditions. Some investors are concerned because Solana was heavily exposed to the failed FTX exchange. But experts believe, Solana (SOL) has the potential to once again dominate the market.

Filecoin (FIL) – Efficiently Storing the nations important information

Filecoin (FIL) is a decentralized and open-source technology. Its goal is to store the most important information for consumers. Its native token, FIL, is utilized to facilitate transactions. In this digital age, contributors want adequate storage space to retain all pertinent information. Developers can use FIL to create their own cloud storage, which allows them to join the platform as well as store their data.

As the market remains favorable, Filecoin (FIL) has stayed active. According to the most recent statistics, it has increased by 3.70% in the last 24 hours. This coin’s weekly performance reveals that it has gained 3.33%. FIL is now priced at $4.46.

Algorand (ALGO) – The Multifaceted Platform

The purpose of Algorand (ALGO) is to build an open blockchain network that is accessible to the general public. ALGO, the network’s native currency, is designed to reward operators while also protecting the network. The initial consensus algorithm used by Algorand is Pure Proof-of-Stake (ALGO).

Because of its unique technology, the Algorand (ALGO) network is considered self-sustaining, and it has seen a considerable increase in users since its introduction. Customers just require one ALGO coin, as opposed to traditional PoS, where several tokens must be staked at a high cost.

In addition, Big Eyes Coin is doing a bonus tokens giveaway, to benefit from the giveaway use the code: BIGG9081 when buying BIG tokens.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

