AEMET predicts very little rain and temperatures ‘higher than normal’ for Christmas weekend in Spain

By Chris King • 24 December 2022 • 3:30

Image of a cloudy blue sky. Credit: c12/Shutterstock.com

The Christmas weekend in Spain will see temperatures ‘higher than normal’ and very little rain according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

According to Ruben del campo, a spokesman for AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the Christmas weekend will see stable weather. rainfall will be limited and temperatures could be as much as five degrees higher than normal he explained.

The northwest of the country will see very little rain, especially in Galicia. Bilbao, Murcia, Gerona and Valencia could experience ‘unusually high temperatures for the time of year’, with thermometers hitting between 20 and 24°C.

“A cold start to Christmas is not expected”, said the weather expert, with large areas of the country reaching 24 and even 25°C in the central hours of the day in the southeast and the Mediterranean.

Saturday, December 24

On Christmas Eve, Galicia can expect a lot of rain. Asturias, the Cantabrian mountain range, Castilla y Leon and parts of Extremadura will also receive rain, but not as intense. The rest of the country will be clearer but with morning mists in the interior of the southern half, the central areas, and the Ebro depression.

Temperatures will drop slightly although they will remain high for the time of year. The Region of Murcia and the Valencian Community could reach 24°C, with 20°C in the Bay of Biscay. In the northern interior, the maximums will be between 12 and 17°C, while southern parts of Spain can expect between 14 and 19°C around midday.

Sunday, December 25

Christmas Day will bring copious amounts of rain to Galicia. The front could penetrate further into the territory and give rain in Asturias, Castilla y Leon, and Extremadura. Some showers are possible in Andalucia, the central area, and the Balearic Islands

Banks of fog will remain, especially in the Guadalquivir Valley and in the Ebro depression. In general though, Spain can expect another day of very mild weather with nighttime values ​​staying above 5°C in the interior.

Daytime temperatures will be high – between 13 and 18°C – and with maximums above 20V in the Cantabrian Sea and in the Mediterranean. Sevilla could reach 22°C, while Valencia and Murcia can again experience around 24°C.

Navidades más templadas de lo normal: el índice EFI del @ECMWF, señala que las temperaturas de los próximos quince días (hasta el 6 de enero) serán inusualmente altas no solo en España, sino también en buena parte del continente europeo. pic.twitter.com/Z6TWAfZBCw — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) December 23, 2022

Del Campo warned of the arrival of a cold front in the Canary Islands on Sunday, with rain in the western islands and on the island of Gran Canaria, which will last for a few days.

Next week will begin with unstable and rainy weather in the Canary Islands, while on the mainland, the rains will subside. Galicia, Asturias, and Castile and Leon will be rainy but the rest of the country can expect a clear forecast.

Temperatures will begin to fall in the first few days of next week. There could be some isolated frost in mountainous areas and central moorland, but even so, the atmosphere will remain milder said the expert.

Tuesday and Wednesday are predicted to stay dry in the mainland and the Balearic Islands. Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea will see some drizzle, but with very stable weather and some fog banks. The Canary Islands will continue to be affected by persistent rain in the western islands, accompanied by strong winds.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.