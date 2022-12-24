Alexander Buzakov, general director of Admiralty Shipyards dies suddenly in Russia

By Chris King • 24 December 2022 • 23:54

Image of Alexander Buzakov. Credit: Telegram Ria Melitopol

The sudden death of Alexander Buzakov, the General Director of the Admiralty Shipyards, occurred in Russia.

Alexander Buzakov, the General Director of the Russian company producing carriers for ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles, died suddenly on Saturday, December 24. According to the press service of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Buzakov, the general director of the Admiralty Shipyards, died at the age of 67.

“The United Shipbuilding Corporation, Admiralty Shipyards, and all domestic shipbuilding have suffered an irreparable loss – at the age of 67, Alexander Sergeevich Buzakov, General Director of Admiralty Shipyards, passed away”, a statement from the corporation said.

The USC emphasized that Alexander Buzakov had devoted his whole life to the creation of the Russian fleet. Just one day previously, on Friday 23, he attended the solemn launching of the new submarine, Velikiye Luki.

“He took responsibility for the most complex orders and adequately coped with each of them, which earned him great prestige both in the industry and among the country’s leadership”, the press service added.



His death was also reported on the Ria Melitopol Telegram channel, which posted: “Alexander Buzakov, General Director of the company producing carriers for ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles, died in Russia. The earth is glassy”.

