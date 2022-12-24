UPDATE: Two dead after massive multiple vehicle pileup on I-75N in Ohio Close
Trending:

BREAKING: One shot as Mall of America locked down in Bloomington, Minnesota with active shooter

By Chris King • 24 December 2022 • 3:42

One shot as Mall of America locked down in Bloomington, Minnesota with active shooter

One person is reported to have been shot inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota with an active shooter situation ongoing.

 

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota is currently locked down with an active shooter, or shooters, on the premises. One person is reported to have been shot with more injured. Bloomington Police and EMS are at the location.

One person was reportedly found shot and emergency services were administering CPR. No further information was divulged at this time.

Police units responded to reports of shots being fired on the first level of Nordstrom. The incident is believed to involve multiple gunmen and could be gang-related.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading