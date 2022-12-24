By Chris King • 24 December 2022 • 3:42
One shot as Mall of America locked down in Bloomington, Minnesota with active shooter
The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota is currently locked down with an active shooter, or shooters, on the premises. One person is reported to have been shot with more injured. Bloomington Police and EMS are at the location.
One person was reportedly found shot and emergency services were administering CPR. No further information was divulged at this time.
Bloomington Police and EMS are on scene of a reported shooting at the Mall Of America. MOA is on lockdown. Please stay out of the area. Information will be released via twitter as it becomes available.
Bloomington Police and EMS are on scene of a reported shooting at the Mall Of America. MOA is on lockdown. Please stay out of the area. Information will be released via twitter as it becomes available.
Police units responded to reports of shots being fired on the first level of Nordstrom. The incident is believed to involve multiple gunmen and could be gang-related.
Mall of America remains under lockdown. Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. Additional information will be posted as soon as it becomes available.
Mall of America remains under lockdown. Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. Additional information will be posted as soon as it becomes available.
🚨#BREAKING: Reports of Shooting inside the Mall of America
📌#Bloomington l #Minnesota
Right now multiple authorities are responding to shots fired inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota reports of injuries with one victim killed the mall is currently on lockdown pic.twitter.com/5V6prUXjOR
Right now multiple authorities are responding to shots fired inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota reports of injuries with one victim killed the mall is currently on lockdown pic.twitter.com/5V6prUXjOR
This is the scene outside the Nordstrom at the Mall of America, which is currently in lockdown mode. We’re working to learn more. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/1eXfTfyPDe
This is the scene outside the Nordstrom at the Mall of America, which is currently in lockdown mode. We’re working to learn more. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/1eXfTfyPDe
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
