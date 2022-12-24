By Chris King • 24 December 2022 • 1:44
SWAT team responds after shots fired at Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana
Police units responded to Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana on Friday, December 23, after reports of shots being fired. On arrival, officers reportedly found multiple shell casings on the ground outside the shopping centre. A suspect has allegedly fled the scene and is the subject of a police search.
A SWAT team was also deployed to the building and entered the premises. They are said to have gone directly to Dicks Sporting goods where they interviewed witnesses. After this, they moved on to JCPennys where around 50 people were believed to have been barricaded inside the store.
According to a spokesperson for the Johnson County Sheriff, there are no reports of any injuries from the shots that were reportedly fired. The mall was placed on lockdown while police officers cleared the premises, as reported by rawnews1st.net. The police stipulated that the shots were fired outside the mall.
Friday’s incident comes only five months after one in which three people lost their lives in a mass shooting in the same mall.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
