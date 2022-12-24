BREAKING: Tanker explosion outside Johannesburg leaves 8 dead and multiple firefighters injured

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 December 2022 • 9:20
Boksburg Explosion - Image EMS
According to local news site EWN on Saturday, December 24 the tanker caught fire after becoming edged underneath the bridge.
Firefighters were called to the scene and whilst they were attempting to put the fire out, the tanker exploded. The blast left eight bystanders dead and put six firefighters in hospital according to the Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services (EMS).
JHB – Boksburg: Gas Truck Explosion: Road Closures of Hospital Road / Railway Road pic.twitter.com/GyuZn9Zqc1
— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) December 24, 2022
A spokesperson for EMS, William Ntladi said that the explosion completely destroyed the bridge and affected nearby properties.
He said: “So the subway bridge is completely destroyed.
“Part of the hospital’s casualty department roof has collapsed.
“We’ve got two houses that are nearby that caught alight”
Trucks getting wedged under bridges in South Africa are not that common with signage generally in place advising of height limitations. That is being investigated by local authorities as is how six firefighters came to be injured whilst trying to put the fire out.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
