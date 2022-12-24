By Chris King • 24 December 2022 • 20:18

Top Indian TV and film actress Tunisha Sharma commits suicide aged 20

Tunisha Sharma, the popular Indian television and film actress died by suicide at the age of 20.

According to police reports today, Saturday, December 24, Tunisha Sharma, the popular Indian television and film actress, has committed suicide. The young star was apparently found hanged on the set of a serial she was working on.

Kailash Barve, a senior inspector from Waliv police station confirmed that Tunisha was on location in Maharashtra Palghar district of Vasai when she ended her life. After excusing herself to go to the bathroom, she disappeared from the set for a long time. A door was eventually broken down and she was found dead inside., according to metro.co.uk.

The Waliv police spokesman said that Tunisha was rushed to a local hospital but pronounced dead on arrival. An investigation has been launched into her death. Even though it was clearly a suicide, all angles must be inspected added the police officer.

It is believed that the actress’ colleagues were all taken in for questioning after the discovery of her body. Just hours before she died, Tunisha posted to her 1.1 million followers on Instagram. ‘Those who are driven by their passion doesn’t stop’, she wrote, accompanied by an image of herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

She also uploaded a clip from the set of stylists doing her hair and make-up onto Instagram Story. In the accompanying text, Tunisha encouraged her fans to ‘stay tuned’ for her forthcoming project.

The actress was well-known in her home country after numerous appearances on television and in films. She made her acting debut in 2016 as Young Firdaus in Fitoor. Her most famous role was in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, where she played Shehzadi Marian.

“Shocking and extremely sad.. such a young and promising life gone too soon. I pray to god to give her loved ones strength #TunishaSharma Om Shanti, it’s my request to everyone: there’s always light at the end of a dark tunnel never forget”, tweeted actor Karan Kundrra.

Shocking and extremely sad.. such a young and promising life gone too soon. I pray to god to give her loved ones strength #TunishaSharma Om Shanti 🙏🏼 it’s my request to everyone: there’s always light at the end of a dark tunnel never forget.. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) December 24, 2022

Actor Ali Gudi paid tribute as well, posting on Twitter: “Can’t believe this such a nice soul she was #TunishaSharma RIP”.

Can’t believe this 💔 such a nice soul she was #TunishaSharma RIP 😔 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) December 24, 2022

