EXPLAINER – Christmas trading hours in Spain

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 December 2022 • 14:43

Benidorm Christmas shoppers - Image Veja / Shutterstock.com

Stores across Spain will close for Christmas Day much as is the case elsewhere in Europe, however, most will close earlier on Christmas Eve.

Most supermarkets have said they will be closing at 7 pm on December 24, a few hours earlier than usual. Bigger retail stores like Corte Inglés have indicated that they will stay open later to allow for last-minute Christmas shopping.

Many smaller stores will close earlier than usual on Christmas Eve with many taking the opportunity to travel or catch up with friends and relatives, with Christmas Eve expected to be a busy time for restaurants and bars.

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day save for those who typically operate a seven-day service, however, it is worth checking as not all will be operating their normal hours.

From Monday it’s back to business as usual, with all retail stores open. Many service businesses will, however, remain closed until after the new year.

New Year will see businesses closing earlier on December 31, many doing so at lunchtime, and won’t reopen until January 2 when trading will return to normal.

Likewise, many stores will either close early or not open at all on January 5 as they prepare for the three kings’ celebrations. January 6, a religious holiday will see all stores closed although some bars and restaurants will open but most likely adopting standard Sunday trading hours.

The recommendation is simple, check before you go as much of Spain still adheres to traditional shopping hours. The situation will be different in the larger cities, but it is still wise to check Christmas trading hours before setting out. That you can do via the company’s website or search engines like Google maps, Bing and Apple maps.

