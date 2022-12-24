Gas cylinders explode in another unexplained blaze at a Moscow warehouse

By Chris King • 24 December 2022 • 0:34

Image of the blaze in a Moscow warehouse. Credit: Telegram Ria Melitopol

A warehouse storing gas cylinders caught fire at the All-Russian Institute of Light Alloys (VILS) in Moscow resulting in a spectacular blaze.

A warehouse belonging to the All-Russian Institute of Light Alloys (VILS) in Moscow was engulfed by a massive blaze late this evening, Friday, December 23. This was reported to TASS by a source from the emergency services.

“A hangar is burning on the territory of the VILS. The fire was assigned an increased rank of complexity”, the source told the Russian news outlet.

The hangar reportedly stores gas cylinders and the fire spread rapidly. Significant resources of the capital’s fire and rescue crews were deployed to the scene. The site’s personal fire department was already working there attempting to extinguish the flames before reinforcements arrived.

As the spokesman for the emergency services later reported, the gas cylinders began to explode. “Gas cylinders began to explode at the site of the fire. They are stored in large quantities both in the hangar itself and near it”, they confirmed. About 20 gas cylinders were subsequently evacuated safely from the danger zone.



Video footage posted on the RIA Melitopol Telegram channel showed the building totally ablaze: “There are over 400 gas cylinders in the warehouse and another 800 around the warehouse. The fire is spreading”, the attached message read.

According to updated data, the warehouse is approximately 400m² with the emergency services reporting: “The warehouse is completely engulfed in fire”. The press service of the capital’s head office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that the message about the fire was received at 21:43pm local time. There were no casualties reported.

The fire was eventually extinguished and an investigation has been initiated to determine how it started. “Its cause is being established,” the agency’s interlocutor told TASS.

___________________________________________________________

