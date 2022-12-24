Leonardo goes shopping to help the Vera and District Lions Club

By Linda Hall • 24 December 2022 • 10:18

: BUSY DAY: Leonardo put his paws up Photo credit: Chrissie Cremore

DONATIONS from Iceland customers during their pre-Christmas shopping spree boosted Vera District and Lions Club funds by a generous €1,729.

Meanwhile, Leonardo and his Lion volunteers helped shoppers pack and carry the bulging bags to their cars. After his final shift, Leonardo then put his paws up for a read before filling the Lions’ trolley with as many sweets as possible.

President, Zoe Rylett, her committee and dedicated members now have the huge 2023 mission of raising enough money for repairs at the children’s home in Vera.

“There are major damp issues, crumbling walls with cracks on the ceiling and inside and outside the tower. Windows and doors need replacing and there is no point putting a ‘sticking plaster solution’ together,” Zoe said.“The Lions must raise serious money in order to make sturdy, safe and durable renovations,” she explained.

With many events planned for 2023, monies raised will continue to help those in need within local communities. This includes supporting the Food Banks in Turre and Vera which currently assist 1,400 families.

New member Chrissie Cremore said she was unaware that individuals were helped with hospital care, temporary living accommodation, abusive situations, a huge range of mobility equipment, plus much more.

“With co-member Jackie Miles Kirby, I intend to ‘open the Lion’s Den’ and make the public aware of what this local charity actually does,” Chrissie said.

“It has been a great delight to be able to purchase jackets, trainers, sportswear with bags, slippers and book tokens for the Vera Children’s Home this Christmas,” Treasurer Pam Mattioli announced. “Thank you for helping us bring shining smiles to their faces.”.

For further information email at the [email protected] address.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram