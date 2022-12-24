Russia warns Moldova you are next if you supply weapons to NATO

Speaking to RIA Novosti on Saturday, December 24 Galuzin reminded Moldova of the “sad experience of Ukraine” in a veiled threat confirming the country’s suspicions that it could be next.

Galuzin said: “As experience shows, the reckless pumping of a country with Western weapons or the deployment of NATO contingents on its territory does not add to its security and sovereignty, but, on the contrary, brings it closer to a catastrophe.

“The sad experience of Ukraine from the Moldovan land, I believe, is visible very clearly.”

Warning against deeper cooperation with NATO, Galuzin said that military and military-technical cooperation undermined the security of Chisinau.

The head of the Security Council of Moldova, Alexandru Musteata, echoed earlier comments that Russia was preparing to invade Moldova and to further strengthen its border with NATO. Musteata said that he believes Moldova will be attacked in 2023 and that Russia will seek to create a corridor through the territory to link the country with the Transnistria, another internationally recognised Russian enclave.

The warning is the first strong indication that Russia could have designs on Moldova and that it could be next to be invaded, leaving NATO with the question do they take the threat seriously and work to protect Moldova or do they pull back NATO involvement. Only time will tell.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.