Russian shelling of Kherson city centre leaves at least eight dead and 58 injured on Christmas Eve

By Chris King • 24 December 2022 • 20:59

Image of a burned-out car in Kherson city, Ukraine. Credit: [email protected]_en

At least eight people are reported to have died after the Russian military shelled the centre of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, with another 58 left injured.

 

An attack by the Russian military on the Ukrainian city of Kherson today, Saturday, December 24, left at least five people dead according to reports. Many more suffered injuries as shells rained down on Christmas Eve.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine posted images on his Twitter profile @Gerashchenko_en. He said that at least 16 of the 35 injured were in critical condition.

Gerashchenko updated his post about 40 minutes later to add video footage provided by the Kherson Regional State Administration, of the carnage in the centre of the city. The number of dead had risen to eight with 58 wounded, 18 of them seriously he reported.

Oleksiy Reznikov, the Ukrainian Defence Minister commented: “The barbaric shelling of Kherson by Russian terrorists is revenge on its residents who resisted the occupation and proved to the world that Kherson is Ukraine”.

“Ukraine can prevent such tragedies if it has more counter-battery means, more artillery and more long-range ammunition”, according to a post on the Ukraine Now Telegram channel.


It also reported Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as saying: “Christmas Eve. Russia’s terrorist strike on Kherson has resulted in numerous civilian casualties. While families in Europe, North America and other countries are preparing festive dinners, think about Ukraine, which is now struggling with evil. We need your active and continued support to win”.

Advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Mikhail Podolyak added: “Let me remind those who suggest considering Putin-Lavrov ‘peace’ initiatives: now Russia is ‘negotiating’, killing Khersonians, wiping Bakhmut off the map… Russia wants to kill with impunity. Shall we allow it?”.

Chris King

