The Sun’s Clarkson apology dismissed as ‘nothing more than a PR stunt’ by Meghan Markle

By Chris King • 24 December 2022 • 19:35

Image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

Meghan Markle dismissed The Sun’s Jeremy Clarkson apology as ‘nothing more than a PR stunt’.

Meghan Markle responded today, Saturday, December 24, to the apology issued yesterday, Friday 23, by The Sun. The newspaper issued an apology for publishing a column by Jeremy Clarkson last Sunday 18, in which the ‘Who Want’s To Be A Millionaire’ presenter spoke about the Duchess of Sussex.

In his column, Clarkson said that he was: “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”. The publication has not been in contact with Meghan to apologise to her said a spokesperson.

“We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry. The article has been removed from our website and archives”, wrote The Sun in its apology on Friday.

“The fact that The Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologise shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt”, responded a spokeswoman for Meghan Markle, according to Sky News.

They continued: “While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we shouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny”.

“A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath”, the spokesperson concluded.