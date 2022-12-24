Three Cryptocurrencies that could help you fight inflation: Big Eyes Coin, Chain, and Dogecoin

By EWN • 24 December 2022 • 11:30

The recent bear market has left some people uneasy and withdrawing their investments in the cryptocurrency market. On the other hand, investors who can afford to wait for the market to recover would be wise to buy quality tokens at a price less than half of the current issuance cost or buy newly issued tokens.

Investors need to do due diligence before investing in any crypto coin. In this article, we will discuss a new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and two other popular cryptocurrencies, Chain (XCN) and Dogecoin (DOGE). This article explores many characteristics of these cryptocurrencies, so stick with us.

A Brief insight Into Chain

Chain (XCN) is a purpose-designed network for Web3, including NFTs, blockchain APIs, blockchain as a service, and crypto as a service. It is powered by its native and governance token chain XCN. Chain tokens are used to vote on governance rights and the future of the chain ecosystem.

Chain also provides decentralised cloud services for global enterprises. Chain Token (XCN) is steadily rising to the top 50 cryptocurrency list. It is expected to reach approximately the fourth quarter of 2022. Coinbase is one of the big companies showing great interest in Chain (XCN).

Coinbase is an educational portal for beginner and advanced cryptocurrency traders, offering XCN as a reward option. At the time of writing, Chain has a market capitalization of over $723 million and a circulating supply of 21.4 billion tokens. It will rise to higher positions in the upcoming cryptocurrency market bull market.

What makes Dogecoin so popular?

In 2013, software developers Billy Marcus and Jackson Palmer created the first and most famous meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE). Although the token creators dismiss it as a joke, Dogecoin (DOGE) has become so famous in the cryptocurrency world that its status can be compared to the prominent coins in the league.

DOGE has maintained its position as one of the top 10 digital currencies with the largest market capitalization for a meme coin in the world for the past decade and has set ambitious growth targets for the future. Public enthusiasm for Dogecoin increased after Elon Musk, the eccentric entrepreneur and the CEO of SpaceX, publicly voiced his support for Dogecoin.

As a result, Dogecoin had a staggering market capitalization of $88 billion as of May 2021. However, the rise was short-lived, and by early 2022, when crypto winter began, Dogecoin rapidly lost value.

Can Big Eyes Coin Become The Next BIG Thing In The Meme Coin Sector?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an innovative meme token based on an adorable crypto kitty that challenges the status quo. Its anime-style eyes are sure to win over fans around the world, and all the cat wants is for cryptocurrencies to become popular to protect the oceans.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is also planning to launch NFTs as part of its ambitious effort to grow the cryptocurrency. It wants to build an NFT community called the Big Eyes Sushi Crew.

It currently has two goals for the NFT series, acting as a source of entertainment for the entire community, and increasing the value of tokens to make them more practical for token holders to use. The goal of this unique cryptocurrency is to make $50 million in profits and protect our oceans.

Additionally, Big Eyes Coin offers 5% bonus tokens to each user who purchases with the ‘BIGG5906’ code at the checkout during the presale!

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido