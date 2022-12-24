By Chris King • 24 December 2022 • 0:58

Two dead after massive multiple vehicle pileup on I-75N in Ohio

Two people have died as the result of a massive pileup in wintery conditions on the I-75Nm, reportedly involving a minimum of 46 vehicles.

UPDATE: Saturday, December 24 at 00:58am

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) confirmed on its Twitter profile that two people have died as the result of a multiple-vehicle pileup on the I-75N on Friday, December 23. All parties involved in the crash have been moved to a local facility by bus to stay warm they added.

“Troopers on scene confirm two fatalities, with a minimum of 46 vehicles involved. Multiple agencies from several counties are continuing rescue operations. White-out conditions persist. Travel is not recommended”, they wrote.

Troopers on scene confirm two fatalities, with a minimum of 46 vehicles involved. Multiple agencies from several counties are continuing rescue operations. White-out conditions persist. Travel is not recommended.#OhioTurnpikeMP106Crash pic.twitter.com/PhPcwdrsEv — OSHP_NWOhio (@OSHP_NWOhio) December 23, 2022

Friday, December 23 at 8:24pm

A massive pileup has been reported on the I-75N in Ohio today, Friday, December 23. More than 100 vehicles are believed to be caught up in the horrendous incident in atrocious wintery conditions.

Troopers are currently on scene at multiple crashes on the @OhioTurnpike eastbound between SR 53 and SR 4. The road is closed in both directions and eastbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 91 (SR 53) & westbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 118 (SR 250). pic.twitter.com/w10UFS7knl — OSHP_NWOhio (@OSHP_NWOhio) December 23, 2022

The incident occurred at the OhioTurnpike eastbound – near Kirkwood in Sandusky County – between SR 53 and SR 4. As reported by OSHP, the road has been closed in both directions and eastbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 91 (SR 53) & westbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 118 (SR 250).

Emergency crews have been deployed to the scene and are attending to the passengers, some of whom are reported to be trapped under heavy goods vehicles.

There are no reports yet about the number of injuries that might have been suffered in the collisions.

#Breaking: Just in – Reports of an massive 100+ car pileup on the I-75N in #Ohio, #US, reports of multiple fatalities and dozens of injured people. pic.twitter.com/C8SrtR7THB — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) December 23, 2022

