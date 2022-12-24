UPDATE: Two dead after massive multiple vehicle pileup on I-75N in Ohio Close
Trending:

UPDATE: Two dead after massive multiple vehicle pileup on I-75N in Ohio

By Chris King • 24 December 2022 • 0:58

Two dead after massive multiple vehicle pileup on I-75N in Ohio

Two people have died as the result of a massive pileup in wintery conditions on the I-75Nm, reportedly involving a minimum of 46 vehicles.

 

UPDATE: Saturday, December 24 at 00:58am

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) confirmed on its Twitter profile that two people have died as the result of a multiple-vehicle pileup on the I-75N on Friday, December 23. All parties involved in the crash have been moved to a local facility by bus to stay warm they added.

“Troopers on scene confirm two fatalities, with a minimum of 46 vehicles involved. Multiple agencies from several counties are continuing rescue operations. White-out conditions persist. Travel is not recommended”, they wrote.

Friday, December 23 at 8:24pm

A massive pileup has been reported on the I-75N in Ohio today, Friday, December 23. More than 100 vehicles are believed to be caught up in the horrendous incident in atrocious wintery conditions.

The incident occurred at the OhioTurnpike eastbound – near Kirkwood in Sandusky County – between SR 53 and SR 4. As reported by OSHP, the road has been closed in both directions and eastbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 91 (SR 53) & westbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 118 (SR 250).

Emergency crews have been deployed to the scene and are attending to the passengers, some of whom are reported to be trapped under heavy goods vehicles.

There are no reports yet about the number of injuries that might have been suffered in the collisions.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    • David Patch

      23 December 2022 • 22:02

      The Ohio Turnpike is not I-75. It is I-80/90.

      Reply

      • Chris King

        24 December 2022 • 01:04

        Thank you David, it has been edited, Merry Christmas.

        Reply

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading