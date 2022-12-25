Tips and tricks to make the perfect festive wreath

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 14:00

Making a wreath is the perfect indoor activity during wintery weater, while creating an impressive decoration

A Christmas wreath is the ultimate symbol of the festive season, welcoming Christmas into your home from the front door. Making your own wreath is easier than you think, and it’s never too late to give it a try! Here we share some top tips on how you can make the perfect wreath for your home.

Use a frame

Expert wreath makers and florists can fashion a wreath out of just about any foliage. But if it’s your first time or you don’t have so much time, using a frame can help to give your wreath some structure and keep it neat.

Create a theme

Before you get to work, decide on a theme for your wreath. Then, get outside and start collecting materials like pine cones, moss, small branches, and holly leaves. Collect more than your think you will need, so you have plenty of choice later on.

Add embellishments

While simple, natural wreaths have their own beauty, adding some light decorations to your wreath can be a classy touch. Red ribbons are a great idea if you have any red festive foliage in your wreath. Other embellishments such as pine cones, cinnamon sticks or baubles can also look fabulous on your wreath.