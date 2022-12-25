Acting governor of Kherson accuses Ukraine of shelling its own civilians to blame Russia

By Chris King • 25 December 2022 • 0:49

Image of a burned-out car in Kherson city, Ukraine. Credit: [email protected]_en

The Ukrainian military has been accused of shelling its own civilians in the city of Kherson in an attempt to lay the blame on Russia.

Volodymyr Saldo, the acting Governor of the Kherson region called the shelling of Kherson city centre on Saturday, December 24, a deliberate provocation by the armed forces of Ukraine in an attempt to blame Russia. At least eight people are believed to have died in the incident, with another 58 suffering injuries.



“Today, militants of the Ukrainian armed formations carried out a terrorist shelling of Kherson, as a result of which civilians were killed. This is a disgusting provocation with the obvious goal of blaming the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”, he wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday, December 24.

According to Saldo, the nature of the destruction clearly proved that the so-called wandering mortar unit had opened fire from the north and northwest of the city, as reported by tass.ru.

“A vile, vile trick that Ukrainian militants often resort to. They fired several times and then, like cowards, flee the scene of shelling, often in a civilian car, to cover up the traces of their crimes”, he added.

Saldo claimed that the Ukrainian military mistreated Kherson residents: “They are not only shot and thrown into dungeons, and subjected to humiliating filtering, but also forcibly mobilised and thrown to the slaughter in the Donbas”.

“Now they are being destroyed by mortar fire. The responsibility for another bloody atrocity lies with the political leadership of Ukraine, which gives orders to shell residential areas”, he stressed.

