By Matthew Roscoe • 25 December 2022 • 7:30

Ho-Ho-Hilarious: 10 best Christmas comedy films to enjoy this year. Image: NT_Studio/Shutterstock.com

CHRISTMAS is all about being together with those you love and what better way to spend time together than in front of a classic festive comedy film?

Here Euro Weekly News sets out 10 of the best Christmas comedy flicks for you to watch this year.

These films include some of the classics from across the years, as well as some new movies you may not have seen, and also offer something for everyone, from the younger members of the audience to older relatives.

Elf Klaus Get Santa Bad Santa The Santa Claus Home Alone 1+2 Jingle All the Way Christmas with the Kranks The Muppet Christmas Carol Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

To get the full Christmas film experience, add popcorn, hot chocolate, your favourite cinema-style pick n mix and a blanket to snuggle up together under.

