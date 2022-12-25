Big Eyes and Uniswap are two Ethereum DeFi Platforms to look out for potential growth

By EWN • 25 December 2022 • 11:00

The DeFi market is a landscape that has proved its worth in the past years. Despite 2022 being a disaster year for the landscape, users still hold hopes pretty high for the possibilities. Over the last few years, DeFi has shown the advantages it poses over traditional finance infrastructures, which are not limited to maximum profit potential, decentralisation, complete transparency, community governance, etc. Early adopters of DeFi have discovered it to be a very promising landscape, and we see a slow transition from TradFi. Even financial institutions have begun to test what it would be like to operate on a DeFi network. This is a promising future for DeFi and existing protocols in the landscape.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Uniswap (UNI) are two solutions to look at in the DeFi market for their potential to grow and help their investors make profits. Big Eyes is a presale token; however, the meme coin has shown immense potential to be huge, and its DeFi utility would be as impressive as we saw with Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2021. This makes Big Eyes one of the biggest gems in the cryptocurrency market.

Uniswap (UNI) is a top DeFi solution on the Ethereum blockchain that is also primed for continued growth as soon as the DeFi market resumes. DeFi has had several downfalls this year, especially starting with the LUNA crash, but cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes and Uniswap are primed to revive the landscape. You should be able to take advantage of these opportunities.

Uniswap (UNI): DEX Platform on Ethereum Blockchain

Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralised exchange platform on the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to trade without needing an order book or a middleman. All swaps and trades are powered by smart contracts and enabled by liquidity pools funded by particular users for some returns. This protocol is an automated market maker and does not need human influence to run. At the time of launch, it was a much-desired solution for cryptocurrencies because existing trading solutions were centralised exchanges like Binance and several others where users are not in the custody of their funds. It’s important to note that the protocol launched its native token, UNI, much later, and it was airdropped to several users of the protocol as free money.

UNI also serves as the governance token, enabling the community to own a stake in governing the protocol. The DAO governance model has become quite effective in enabling the growth of protocols as it gets all users involved in decisive matters. In recent news, the protocol is looking to restructure the DAO to make changes to how voting is carried out. This was aimed at improving efficiency and efficacy for the DAO.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Meme Coin Pushing DeFi Agenda

Big Eyes is a new meme coin solution on the Ethereum blockchain with some ideas to break into the DeFi landscape like Shiba Inu (SHIB) did. SHIB was an Ethereum-based meme coin that used innovative DeFi features to create wealth for its holders, and Big Eyes is following that precedent. Big Eyes will be inheriting resources and a community of active users on the Ethereum blockchain to help its project grow.

Although Big Eyes takes a different narrative from SHIB, it is still looking to replicate that success. Big Eyes is inspired by big-eyed cat memes and is looking to recreate the meta for meme coins in the crypto market. Big Eyes believes that this new approach to the market can help create new meme narratives for the project asides from all the utilities it’s offering the market.

Big Eyes is also a community-governed project; users invested in it will have the privilege of getting their hands dirty and helping the project grow. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is already one of the most anticipated launches in the crypto market, and the presale is moving at record speed. Use exclusive code BIGG3814 when purchasing from the $BIG presale for even bigger discounts and bonuses!

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido