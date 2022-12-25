By Chris King • 25 December 2022 • 0:11

Police units responding to active shooter at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, Texas

Police units are responding to reports of a suspected active shooter at the Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, Texas.

Police units are said to be responding this afternoon, Saturday, December 24, to reports of a suspected active shooter at or near the Hulen Mall in Forth Worth, Texas. Fire appliances and EMS vehicles are attending the scene, along with units from the Fort Worth Police Department.

It is believed that a suspected shooting was reported at or near the Zales store inside the shopping centre located at 4800 South Hulen St. As is standard protocol, the mall has been locked down until the situation can be confirmed either way. Online reports say the mall is being evacuated.

Unconfirmed reports from users listening in to FWPD messages – which are encrypted – claimed that the police said there was no active shooter situation. “No shooting. A woman claimed to have someone trying to shoot her. It’s still being investigated but no observation of a gun and nobody was shot”, tweeted DFW Scanner.

UPDATE from FWPD: “No shooting. A woman claimed to have someone trying to shoot her. It’s still being investigated but no observation of a gun and nobody was shot.” — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) December 24, 2022

Shooting in Hulen Mall police present now in the area 📍 Fort Worth, TX pic.twitter.com/WVxbu0nXEM — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) December 24, 2022

Fort Worth. Active Threat/Shooting. Hulen Mall. FWPD advising FWFD stage. FWPD is encrypted more information as it becomes available. — Scanner Traffic– Fort Worth (@ScannerRadioDFW) December 24, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

