Embrace the uniqueness of Cryptocurrency with Polkadot and Dogeliens

By EWN • 25 December 2022 • 11:30

Cryptocurrency has been quite a revolutionary concept since its inception. Many things have changed in terms of conducting businesses and carrying out transactions and with each new token that joins the market, the question of what they can offer rises. Nowadays, people are looking for the fastest and easiest ways to get things done, without compromising security and privacy and that’s where these tokens come in.

Polkadot has an impressive resume and with its unique structure, it has a lot to offer to its users, whereas young meme coin Dogeliens has begun to step out from under the shadows of other dog-based tokens, with many perks to offer.

Polkadot (DOT) The Multichain Protocol

Polkadot is a multichain protocol that secures and connects a network of specialized blockchains, enabling the cross-chain transfer of any asset or data type, along with tokens. Polkadot’s specialties allow blockchains to abide harmoniously with one another and it was designed to offer Web3 a foundation on which it could operate efficiently.

Polkadot is controlled by its users and serves to simplify the development of new institutions, applications, and services. The Polkadot platform can link private and public chains, oracles, permissionless networks, and future technologies, authorizing the trustless sharing of information and transactions between independent blockchains, through the platform’s Relay Chain.

Polkadot was founded by Dr. Gavin Wood, Peter Czaban, and Robert Habermeier and part of its uniqueness lies in its scalability boosted by its parallel processing, adaptability, and flexibility. Polkadot is also equipped with a user-driven governance system that allows token holders to vote on future changes the network will implement.

Polkadot has an estimated market cap of $6 billion.

Dogeliens (DOGET) The New Meme Coin

Dogeliens is a recent meme coin project that infiltrated the crypto-verse as an acclaimed DeFi master. Dogeliens is established as a decentralized platform for users, investors, and holders, offering up the chance to stake and earn, thanks to its peer-to-peer cryptocurrency.

Dogeliens aims to build a community that is inclusive and positive, supported by its mission to offer the masses a fun cryptocurrency that carries on the hype of meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Dogeliens grants its sellers and buyers the ability to exchange currencies without interference and securely execute trades at low costs, whilst maintaining anonymity.

The platform is open-source, meaning its source code is open to the public and can be shared or altered to fit the needs of the users. Dogeliens is also decentralized, so users can operate independently without worrying about the influence of governments and other centralized authorities. Dogeliens plans to raid the Metaverse to release new charity-sharing concepts, games, and educational concepts that provide information on basic knowledge, DeFi (decentralized finance), blockchains, and NFTs.

DOGET is the native token of the ecosystem and it has quite an abundant supply of 25,000,000,000. DOGET can be obtained at a low cost through the official website of Dogelien, either using PancakeSwap or BSC (Binance Smart Chain).

The cryptocurrency market is a volatile space and whether you choose to stake in DOGET or DOT, ensure that a financial advisor is consulted beforehand.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

