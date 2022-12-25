Explosion occurs on board a cargo ship in the Black Sea off the coast of Turkey

By Chris King • 25 December 2022 • 22:48
Image of Trabzon port in Turkey. Credit: Google maps - Владимир Аверман
According to a report on the Al Hadath TV channel today, Sunday, December 25, an explosion occurred on a cargo ship off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea. Although they did not go into great detail about the incident, the news outlet said that 16 people had been rescued but the ship’s captain was reported to be missing, as reported by tass.ru.
The vessel – believed to be the BEATA – was apparently sailing under the flag of Panama en route to the port of Trabzon where it would load coal.
Preliminary data claimed the blast on board the ship was the result of a gas leak, they added. The crew was allegedly able to call for help at the time of the blast for reasons not explained by the TV channel.
All of the rescued victims were hospitalised. The search for the captain of the ship continues. Most of the ship’s crew were Egyptians, but also included some citizens of Albania, Georgia, and Ukraine, reported Al Hadath.
