Father Christmas has many names, how many do you know?  

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 December 2022 • 11:30
Father Christmas - Image Milles Studio / Shutterstock.com
How many of these did you know?
Father Christmas is also known for his red outfit but that was not always the case. Prior to the 1823 poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” also known as “The Night Before Christmas,” which depicted Santa Claus as a plump, jolly old man with a white beard, a red suit, and a bag of toys, he was usually a tall, stately man dressed in a long green robe and a crown of holly, who brought joy and celebration to the winter season.
Whatever you know him by, don’t forget to leave Father Chrismas a drink and some biscuits to help him on his way.
But most of all have a wonderful and happy Christmas and take a moment or two to remember those that are suffering in Ukraine and elsewhere.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
