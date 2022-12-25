Father Christmas has many names, how many do you know?  

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 December 2022 • 11:30

Father Christmas - Image Milles Studio / Shutterstock.com

For those of us in countries with a strong English heritage, we know him as Santa Claus or Father Christmas, but elsewhere he is known by many different names.

How many of these did you know?

Kris Kringle: A name used in the United States and Canada, derived from the German name Christkind, meaning “Christ child.”

Saint Nicholas: The original basis for the modern figure of Santa Claus, Saint Nicholas was a bishop in the 4th century who was known for his generosity and kindness, especially to children.

Père Noël: The French name for Santa Claus, which means “Father Christmas.”

Sinterklaas: The Dutch version of Santa Claus, who is said to live in Spain and bring gifts to children on the evening of December 5th.

Weihnachtsmann: The German name for Santa Claus, which means “Christmas man.”

Joulupukki: The Finnish name for Santa Claus, which means “Yule Goat.”

Papai Noel: The Brazilian name for Santa Claus, which means “Father Christmas.”

Babbo Natale: The Italian name for Santa Claus, which means “Father Christmas.”

San Nicolás: The Spanish name for Santa Claus, which means “Saint Nicholas.”

Rozhdestvenskiy Ded Moroz: The Russian name for Santa Claus, which means “Grandfather Frost.”

Mikulas: The Hungarian name for Santa Claus, which is derived from the name of Saint Nicholas.

Daidí na Nollag: The Irish Gaelic name for Santa Claus, which means “Father Christmas.”

Father Christmas is also known for his red outfit but that was not always the case. Prior to the 1823 poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” also known as “The Night Before Christmas,” which depicted Santa Claus as a plump, jolly old man with a white beard, a red suit, and a bag of toys, he was usually a tall, stately man dressed in a long green robe and a crown of holly, who brought joy and celebration to the winter season.

Whatever you know him by, don’t forget to leave Father Chrismas a drink and some biscuits to help him on his way.

But most of all have a wonderful and happy Christmas and take a moment or two to remember those that are suffering in Ukraine and elsewhere.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.