Five top Christmas songs of all time

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 17:00

Wham!’s 1984 classic is a must-listen to put you in the festive spirit

HAVE you ever wondered the top Christmas songs of all time? Today we bring youe five Christmas favourites so you can crank up the volume and soak up the festive spirit!

‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ by Mariah Carey

This 1994 upbeat Christmas tune has rapidly become a staple on every festive playlist. The song has topped charts for the last three years, proving its enduring popularity.

‘Last Christmas’ by Wham!

This 1984 classic tells the heart-wrenching story of an unrequited love at Christmas time, with an epic 80s music video to go with it, full of jazzy knitwear.

‘Fairytale of New York’ by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl –

This folk ballad has also become a Christmas staple. The song covers despair, hope, heartbreak, and love in a four minute emotional rollercoaster.

‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ by Band Aid

This magical Christmas tune from Bob Geldof and Midge Ure’s charity campaign to fight famine in Ethiopia rapidly rose through the charts and remains popular today.

‘White Christmas’ by Bing Crosby

This 1942 classic is also the best-selling record of all time. The more traditional Christmas tune evokes beautiful memories of a winter wonderland and has certainly passed the test of time.