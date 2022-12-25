Following in his mother’s footsteps: Prince George’s sweet Christmas artwork

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 15:30

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a heart-warming Christmas design by Prince George to celebrate

IT’S their first Christmas as the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince William and Kate celebrated by sharing a winter scene painted by Prince George. The Royals shared George’s impressive painting of a festive stag on Sunday, December 25, to wish the world a ‘Happy Christmas’.

Prince George’s sweet painting depicts a stag surrounded by a snowy scene, with two robins perched on the antlers. The nine-year-old appears to be a burgeoning artist, and Royal fans took to Instagram to praise his talent, calling him a “budding little artist”.

Some also remarked that he takes after his mother, Kate Middleton who is known for her passion for art.

The Royal children have shown their festive spirit all month long, delighting viewers just yesterday with their heart-warming reactions at their mother’s Christmas Eve carol service and tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

This morning, the Royal Family also put on a united front for the annual church service at Sandringham amid backlash from the other side of the Atlantic due to Harry and Meghan’s bombshell documentary released earlier this month.