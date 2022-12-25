Has Big Eyes Coin adopted metaverse features like Dogecoin and Apecoin?

By EWN • 25 December 2022 • 11:20

The crypto world is about to boom, and the evolution from DeFi and AR is impressive. Many traders have become overnight millionaires and are now looking for more options.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme cryptocurrency in the presale stage and will be launched in the future. Coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Apecoin (APE), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are expected to change the crypto ecosystem. Moreover, BIG is offering bonus tokens in the presale stage. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently in the seventh stage of presale and has raised $11 million.

Big Eyes Coin – Plans to storm DeFi Space

Issued as an ERC-20 token, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a “community token” meant to grow the DeFi ecosystem and advance charitable causes. It aims to construct a blockchain ecosystem that self-propagates for hyper-growth through NFTs to offer access to more content and events that make blockchain hypeship well worth boarding. It aims to be one of the anticipated meme currencies within the industry. The project team has stressed that it will focus on advocating the fair distribution of crypto wealth rather than let it be concentrated in the hands of the richest users.

It applies no buy tax, meaning zero transactions and processing fees across investor categories. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will launch an exclusive NFT club and work towards making the project one of the top 10 best NFT initiatives in the world. Another highlight of this protocol is its plan to make sizable donations to charity, particularly to organisations dedicated to protecting marine life from harmful effects caused by pollution and excessive fishing. This protocol’s ultimate goal is to move forward in the crypto market, and one way of achieving this is by adding practical value to coins, including DeFi and NFT use cases.

Dogecoin – Electronic Cryptocurrency

Peer-to-Peer electronic currency uses blockchain technology to verify and secure transactions. All transactions are verified through network nodes through cryptography and recorded in a publicly-distributed ledger called a blockchain. It has a much shorter block time than Bitcoin or Ethereum, meaning transactions are confirmed more quickly. This protocol uses the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, where miners use computers to solve complex mathematical equations to process transactions and record them on the blockchain. In exchange for supporting blockchain, miners earn additional Dogecoin, which they can hold or sell on the open market.

Apecoin: NFT Project that will explode in 2023

ApeCoin (APE) is an open protocol created by the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). It is not an NFT project but a token economy for an upcoming metaverse game soon to be launched by Yuga Labs. The project is governed by the Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO). It is an ERC-20 Token that aims to empower decentralized communities in building at the forefront of Web 3.0 space. The token serves several purposes, like governance, partnerships, and access to only parts of the APE ecosystem.

There will be 1 billion APE Tokens in circulation. 8% of the token will go to Yuga Labs Founders, 14% will be allocated to companies, 16% will be donated to charity, and 62% will be split between the ecosystem airdrops and DAO’s treasury. ApeCoin (APE) will be listed on multiple exchanges, such as Coinbase, Binance, and Uniswap DEX.

Use the code for a BIG bonus: BIGG1383

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido