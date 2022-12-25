Historic day for Royals as they arrive at Sandringham Church and King prepares for first Christmas Day address

By Laura Kemp • 25 December 2022 • 13:32
The Royal Family arrived at Sandringham Church, led by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. Behind him, Prince William and Kate, accompanied by their children, followed.
Seen among the royal crowd were Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall, following his return from a stint in the Australian jungle for I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.
Lovely of King Charles to include so many of his family, including Edo’s son Wolfie, on the traditional Christmas Day walk to church. Great to see scene-stealer #princelouis making his debut.💚Green very much 2022 royal Christmas colour this year💚!Merry Christmas everyone!🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/eTDCdOa5UY
— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) December 25, 2022
The family attended a Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church, the much-loved country retreat of the royals, and the private home to generations of British monarchs since 1862.
Sky News reports that members of the royal family were met outside the church by the Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams before entering the church and the National Anthem was sung before the first hymn, O Come, All Ye Faithful.
King Charles will make his speech at 3pm this afternoon, UK time.
