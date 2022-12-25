How do European Royal Families celebrate Christmas?

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 16:00

The Spanish Royal Family places importance on a family focused Christmas

CHRISTMAS is a crucial time for families to come together, but how do Royal Families in Europe spend Christmas? Here we take a look at some of their key traditions.

Spain

The Spanish Royal Family celebrate a traditional Christmas, focused on family and fun. The King holds a televised Christmas address on Christmas Eve, before a family dinner and church service. Celebrations continue until the all-important Epiphany holiday on January 6.

UK

The British Royal Family traditionally spends both Christmas and New Year at Sandringham House. They go to church on Christmas morning before an address from the monarch. The Royals also donate money to charity, gift Christmas trees in London and Christmas puddings to staff.

Denmark

Since 1972, the Danish Royal Family have spent Christmas at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus. The family spends quality time decorating Christmas trees and cookies together. This year, Royals will spend Christmas with relatives in Australia.

The Netherlands

The Dutch Royal Family give gifts earlier in December on St Nicholas’ feast day with the princesses welcoming ‘Sinterklaas’ as he arrives by boat. They also visit relatives in Argentina.

Sweden

The Swedish Royal Family celebrates a family-oriented Christmas with the palace releasing videos of the younger royals playing game or decorating cookies.