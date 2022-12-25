How do European Royal Families celebrate Christmas?

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 16:00
The Spanish Royal Family places importance on a family focused Christmas
CHRISTMAS is a crucial time for families to come together, but how do Royal Families in Europe spend Christmas? Here we take a look at some of their key traditions.
Spain
The Spanish Royal Family celebrate a traditional Christmas, focused on family and fun. The King holds a televised Christmas address on Christmas Eve, before a family dinner and church service. Celebrations continue until the all-important Epiphany holiday on January 6.
UK
The British Royal Family traditionally spends both Christmas and New Year at Sandringham House. They go to church on Christmas morning before an address from the monarch. The Royals also donate money to charity, gift Christmas trees in London and Christmas puddings to staff.
Denmark
Since 1972, the Danish Royal Family have spent Christmas at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus. The family spends quality time decorating Christmas trees and cookies together. This year, Royals will spend Christmas with relatives in Australia.
The Netherlands
The Dutch Royal Family give gifts earlier in December on St Nicholas’ feast day with the princesses welcoming ‘Sinterklaas’ as he arrives by boat. They also visit relatives in Argentina.
Sweden
The Swedish Royal Family celebrates a family-oriented Christmas with the palace releasing videos of the younger royals playing game or decorating cookies.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.