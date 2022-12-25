How to cope with missing loved ones at Christmas

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 10:30
Coping with grief at Christmas can be even harder than usual, so give yourself time to process emotions and don’t put too much pressure on yourself
THE festive period can be extremely difficult for those dealing with grief. Whether it is your first Christmas without them, or your tenth, the feeling that someone important is missing is completely unavoidable and immensely painful. Here we share some advice on how to cope with feelings of loss or grief at Christmas.
Keep a routine
It is important to maintain your festive traditions, especially if children are involved. Abandoning all of your festive traditions can feel like another loss, so it can help with the process if you keep up some festive activities. If it is too painful to do your usual Christmas activities without your loved ones, why not make try some different activities to normal?
Make a ‘Plan B’
It is crucial not to isolate yourself from your loved ones, but it is also totally understandable, and important to take breaks where necessary. Plan your social plans over the Christmas period in advance and remember your loved ones will understand if you need to cancel or leave early.
Acknowledge feelings
Don’t put too many expectations on yourself on Christmas Day. Allow yourself to reminisce on time spent with loved ones and remember your memories together.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.