How to create the perfect Christmas hamper

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 17:30

A Christmas hamper is the perfect seasonal gift for any household, and is totally customisable to your preferences and budget

A Christmas hamper is an impressive gift to give someone you love. Customisable, original and unique, a hamper really spread the magic of Christmas, but how can you make one at home? Here we share some amazing Christmas hamper ideas to build the perfect hamper and spread that warm fuzzy feeling!

Chocolate hamper

This universally popular hamper theme will go down like a treat. Layer different chocolate products inside your hamper for the ultimate chocolate gift! Try adding gourmet truffles, a DIY hot chocolate mix, chocolate fudge or some chocolate cookies for an impressive Christmas gift.

Cheese hamper

A cheese hamper is any cheese lover’s idea of heaven! Load it up with unusual artisan or local cheeses, flavoured oils such as lemon, garlic and thyme, and accompaniments like biscuits and chutneys. Pair them with a delicious wine and even an activity such as a baked camembert kit for the best present ever!

Christmas hamper

Perhaps the most traditional of all, this hamper can be enjoyed by all. In this hamper, any festive themed gift goes! Include festive treats like mince pies, crackers and cheese, chutney, chocolate, Christmas pudding, wine and mini spirit samples.