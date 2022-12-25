How to cut Christmas costs without cutting enjoyment

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 9:00
Try your hand at some DIY decoration making and you can save money while adding a beautiful festive flourish
THE most wonderful time of year doesn’t always feel that way for our wallets. The average family spends around 30 per cent extra during the Christmas period, and as the cost of living soars, Christmas costs seem more alarming than usual. Here we share some top tips to help you cut costs without cutting any of the festive fun.
Agree your gift giving policy ahead of time to avoid upset or confusion. One inventive way to save while still having fun is trying a ‘Secret Santa’ style gift giving. Buying for just one person can take off some of the financial and time pressure and is still enjoyable! If you still want to do gifts as usual, consider setting price limits to save money.
Lots of shops and online retailers offer special festive discounts that you can take advantage of. However, be wary of spending extra on products you don’t really need.
Christmas decorations can be pricey, and sometimes need replacing. Save money in this area by creating your own decorations. There are thousands of tutorials on the internet for everything from festive paper chains to elegant wreaths.
