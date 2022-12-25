How to reduce stress as a host over Christmas

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 12:30

Minimise hosting stress over Christmas by asking for help when you need it

THE Christmas period is one of the most exciting times to show off your hosting skills, surrounded by people you love. But if you’re feeling the pressure of hosting, we have just the thing for you. Here we share some top tips and tricks from seasoned hosts to help you to reduce festive stress.

Make a plan

This will help to ensure nothing gets forgotten. Your plan doesn’t need to be precise, but if you have a general idea about timings, it can help to keep everything on track.

Create a budget

One of the most stressful things about a party can be the financial burden. Your party doesn’t need to blow the bank, instead take advantage of supplies you already have, garden foliage for decorations, and borrow cutlery and crockery from friends.

Ask for and accept help

Hosting a Christmas party or dinner can be a stressful experience. Guests don’t want to see you stressed, so ask for help when you need it. Draw on your friends’ skills and your party will be even better! If one of your guests makes a delicious dish, why not ask them to bring it along?