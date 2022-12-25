Our top three Christmas cocktails for your seasonal parties

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 18:30

Mulled wine is the perfect warming Christmas cocktail that is sure to get all into the festive spirit!

SEASONAL parties are here, and that means lots of exciting drinks to sample! Here we share our top three festive favourite cocktails to impress your guests this Christmas!

Mulled Wine

This classic dating back to the Middle Ages has become a seasonal staple and with a simple recipe, it’s easy to pull off. Heat red wine with a festive blend of spices such as nutmeg, clove, cinnamon sticks, an orange, and honey, and serve! Add brandy or orange liqueur for an added kick in this winter warmer!

Eggnog Cocktail

Decadent, warming, and creamy, an eggnog cocktail is the ultimate Christmas treat. This cocktail takes a little longer to make, but can also serve as a replacement for a dessert. Most recipes call for eggs, sugar, double cream, milk and nutmeg, as well as a spirit of choice, typically rum, brandy or bourbon.

Cranberry Gin Fizz

Enjoy this slightly lighter cocktail with a festive twist during the holiday season. With just five ingredients, this drink is also straight-forward to make. Heat cranberries and sugar until dissolved. Blitz in a blender, then pour into glasses and top with gin and soda water. Garnish with a slice of orange and serve!