Storm Elliot: 24 dead and thousands without power over Christmas

By Lucy Chamberlaine • 25 December 2022 • 17:55

Danazar, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

A blizzard that ravaged the United States over the Christmas holiday has claimed the lives of at least 24 people.

The United States National Weather Service called the storm, which brought dangerous howling winds and blindingly heavy snowfall, “one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.”

According to forecasters, a bomb cyclone had formed close to the Great Lakes, causing blizzard conditions with high winds and snow and a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure during a severe storm.

Since Friday, strong winds swept from the Canadian border to the Gulf Coast and central Florida and from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard, causing thousands of US flights to be cancelled.

Due to the frigid temperatures, hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses have also lost power.