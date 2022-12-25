By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 13:00
Christmas carols are popular across the globe, but have you ever wondered which carols are the most recognisable?
CHRISTMAS carols are a true staple of the festive season. One of the most traditional aspects of Christmas, carols bring a distinctly joyous atmosphere into any space over the Christmas period.
But which are the greatest Christmas carols of all time? We consulted a list created in the UK, one of the rumoured birthplaces of carols, to find the top five Christmas carols.
Originally written in German in 1818, this carol is so iconic it was declared intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2011.
This famed Christmas carol was originally created as a poem by Christina Rossetti, since being put to music in 1906, it has become an essential on carol sheets across the world.
This festive hit was originally written by a French priest to inaugurate a new organ, but is now a worldwide Christmas essential.
Another English carol, this unmistakeable hit dates back to 1739 and has been adapted many times throughout the centuries.
The origins of this carol are ambiguous attributed to figures including Portuguese King John IV and George Frideric Handel. It is now instantly recognisable by carol lovers.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.