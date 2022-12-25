By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 13:00

Christmas carols are popular across the globe, but have you ever wondered which carols are the most recognisable?

CHRISTMAS carols are a true staple of the festive season. One of the most traditional aspects of Christmas, carols bring a distinctly joyous atmosphere into any space over the Christmas period.

But which are the greatest Christmas carols of all time? We consulted a list created in the UK, one of the rumoured birthplaces of carols, to find the top five Christmas carols.

Silent Night

Originally written in German in 1818, this carol is so iconic it was declared intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2011.

In the Bleak Midwinter

This famed Christmas carol was originally created as a poem by Christina Rossetti, since being put to music in 1906, it has become an essential on carol sheets across the world.

O Holy Night

This festive hit was originally written by a French priest to inaugurate a new organ, but is now a worldwide Christmas essential.

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Another English carol, this unmistakeable hit dates back to 1739 and has been adapted many times throughout the centuries.

O Come All Ye Faithful

The origins of this carol are ambiguous attributed to figures including Portuguese King John IV and George Frideric Handel. It is now instantly recognisable by carol lovers.