Themed activities for the best Christmas party ever

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 16:30

Get your guests involved in a Christmas themed party by asking everyone to bring an item for a charcuterie board

‘TIS the season to be jolly and gather with family! But sometimes it can be overwhelming to plan out something for every day of the period. Today we share some festive favourite activities to help you to plan and take your holiday parties to the next level!

Add a theme

Why not try a party with a festive twist? Exciting Christmas themes include a themed cocktail party, where all your guests have to bring a cocktail recipe to try out, Christmas jumper parties, a 12 days of Christmas theme, Christmas cookie or gingerbread house decorating or a Christmas-themed charcuterie board party!

Christmas quiz

What better way to celebrate the holidays than with some competitive fun? Test your loved ones’ Christmas knowledge, or try a themed quiz on your shared interests! Motivate any reluctant players with an exciting prize!

Entertaining games

To make your Christmas party even more fun, why not plan some fun games and activities. There are plenty of creative Christmas games out there too, so you don’t need to worry about getting stuck with the same old games. Guess the gift, name the Christmas-themed scent, gift wrapping competitions, or Christmas song bingo are just some themed games you can try!