Three ways to use up your Christmas leftovers

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 20:00

The most simple fix for Christmas leftovers is making sandwiches- quick, easy and delicious

TRADITIONAL Christmas lunches involve a lot of different dishes, and sometimes that means we end up with so many leftovers, we don’t know what to do with them! But there are solutions for this! Take a look at these leftover recipes for ingenious ways to use up your extras after Christmas.

Craft the perfect sandwich

Take advantage of the delicious Christmas meats by building a tasty sandwich. Why not pile on the leftover turkey with cranberry sauce onto a bread roll for a simple but effective Boxing Day feast?

Turkey curry

Turkey and Christmas meats top the list for food waste after Christmas. Fight food waste by carving up leftover meat as soon as you can and storing it in boxes. You can transform your leftover meats with an injection of spice with a curry. Biryani and tikka masala are both popular options to use up meat in a different way.

Pudding makeovers

Even if you hate them, traditional Christmas desserts such as Christmas pudding and panettone are still staples at the dinner table. Give your Christmas pudding a new lease of life in a crumble or impress overnight guests with a panettone brioche brunch dish.