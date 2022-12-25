Unmissable Christmas destinations in Spain

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 15:30

The northern town of Vigo aims to be visible from the International Space Station with dazzling light displays

THERE are so many Christmas traditions and events taking place across the continent, but if you want a ‘staycation’ this Christmas, we’ve got you covered!

Malaga

Malaga was recently the only Spanish city to make the top twenty on the Europe’s Best Destinations’ Top Christmas Markets list, with the city’s Christmas lights cited as particularly impressive. Experience the Christmas spirit which permeates the whole city by wandering around, taking in the scent of roasted chestnuts, and marvelling at traditionally crafted nativity scenes.

Vigo

This Galician town ramps up the festive spirit each year with a magical display of more than 10 million lights which illuminate 30 central streets. The town also puts on an impressive programme of activities including giant snow machines, an ice skating rink and a Ferris wheel.

Estepa

This town in Sevilla province is dedicated to the Christmas spirit and has its own industry of unique Christmas treats! Enjoy mantecado and polverón shortbreads, marzipan and chocolates and Europe’s longest Christmas lights display!

Barcelona

This city is a magical Christmas destination, with a whole host of weird and wonderful traditions including the unique ‘el caganer’ figurines! The city also boasts a spectacular lights display, made from crystals, which is dazzling even throughout the day.