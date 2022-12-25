By Matthew Roscoe • 25 December 2022 • 9:52

WATCH: Another Russian shopping centre on fire. Image: Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory/Telegram

VIDEOS flooded social media on Sunday, December 25 showing reportedly showing another Russian shopping centre on fire.

On the morning of December 25, the Vega shopping centre in the Russian village of Tbilisskaya in Kuban caught fire. The area of the fire is around one thousand square metres.

According to initial reports, a clothing shop on the second floor of the centre caught fire.

Emergency services said that an evacuation was not carried out and there were no casualties in the blaze.

Several videos began making the rounds on Twitter.

1/2

🔥La Russia è in fiamme: a Kuban ha preso fuoco un centro commerciale su una piazza di mille metri quadrati L'incendio è scoppiato nel centro commerciale "Vega" a Stanitsa Tbilisi in via Oktyabrskaya. Il filmato mostra un edificio avvolto dalle fiamme. pic.twitter.com/ElzEzVNGzI — Gianluca (@Gianl1974) December 25, 2022

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.15 am.

Sixty-three members of the Tbilisi Fire Department arrived at the scene.

According to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the region, 18 pieces of equipment were used to put out the fire. 39 people from the Russian Emergencies Ministry also arrived at the scene. 10 pieces of equipment.



The news of the fire comes after the Stroypark shopping centre in Moscow’s region’s Balashikha caught ablaze earlier this morning.

On Monday, December 12, huge black billowing smoke and red flames raged from the Stroypark shopping centre in Balashikha, Moscow region.

Prior to the at, a fire raged at the OBI hypermarket in the early hours of December 8, which spread across the 18,000 square metre facility.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.