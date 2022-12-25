By Matthew Roscoe • 25 December 2022 • 9:18
BREAKING: Young woman killed by police on Christmas Eve in Liverpool, UK. Image: Joe Kirby Photography/Shutterstock.com
According to reports on Sunday, December 25, a young woman, believed to be in her 20s, was killed after being hit by a police car on Sheil Road in Liverpool on Christmas Eve.
British news outlet Liverpool ECHO reported that the collision between the pedestrian and the police car occurred at around 8.10 pm on Saturday, December 24.
Several emergency services rushed to the scene but the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
People in the area confirmed that the road was cordoned off by police.
Sheil Road closed off both ends by plod. Walton flyover also closed by plod.
Merry Christmas.
— ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ (@PauItommo) December 24, 2022
Sheil Road closed off both ends by plod. Walton flyover also closed by plod.
Merry Christmas.
— ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ (@PauItommo) December 24, 2022
This is a developing news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.