Your comprehensive Christmas Day 2022 checklist

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 12:00

There’s so much to do on Christmas Day, check out this list to make sure you have all bases covered!

THE busiest time of the year is upon us, and while there’s so much excitement, there’s also a lot to do. Today we bring you our ultimate Christmas Day checklist to help you avoid getting into a festive frenzy on the big day.

Gifts at the ready

If you’re travelling to see friends or family on Christmas Day, make sure their gifts are wrapped and ready to go before you leave. If they are visiting you, make sure everything is set up under the tree, ready for exchanging!

In the kitchen

Fortunately, there are lots of dishes that can be made one or two days in advance to save you from slaving in the kitchen on Christmas Day. Get your timings right on Christmas Day, getting a turkey into the oven around four hours before serving is a useful guide.

Good hosting

Ensure your guests are refreshed throughout the day and evening. Top up snacks and drinks before and after dinner to keep everyone in the festive spirit!