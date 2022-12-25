Your guide to the best Christmas markets in Europe

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 14:30

Heidelberg’s traditional Christmas market, nestled against the backdrop of its fairytale-like castle is an unmissable event for true Christmas lovers!

THE Christmas season is well and truly underway, and what better place to get your festive fix than a Christmas Market. A new list has revealed the best Christmas markets in Europe to visit this winter. So if you have some free time over the festive period, what are you waiting for?

Vienna, Austria

A stunning Christmas scene awaits shoppers in the Austrian capital. The city has several Christmas markets, running until December 26, set against the delightful backdrop of the city’s Belvedere Palace. Enjoy unmissable festive treats including mulled wine and tasty sweet treats.

Strasbourg, France

Strasbourg Christmas market is also known as the ‘Capital of Christmas’. With this impressive reputation, it’s fitting that it is the oldest Christmas market in France. Take in the beautiful lights which line the streets while marvelling at the great 30 metre tall Christmas tree!

Heidelberg, Germany

Germany is often thought of as the home of Christmas markets, and what better place to experience the essence of a German Christmas than the fairytale setting of Heidelberg. Breathe in the festive scents of freshly cut pine wood, mulled wine and candied sweets as you peruse the artisan handicraft on sale and traditional carousel.

And if you don’t have time this year, you can always get planning for next year’s festive fun!