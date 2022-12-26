By Chris King • 26 December 2022 • 21:08

Star of iconic TV sci-fi series 'Blake's 7' passes away aged 78

Stephen Greif, best known for playing the character ‘Space Commander Travis’ in the sci-fi series ‘Blake’s 7’ has passed away aged 78.

Accomplished actor Stephen Greif, best known for playing the character of Space Commander Travis in the iconic 1970s sci-fi series ‘Blake’s 7′, passed away today, Monday, December 26, at the age of 78.

A spokesperson for his representatives Michelle Braidman Associates announced their clients’ death. Posting on Twitter, they issued a statement that read: “With great sadness, we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif”.

“His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x”, it added.

More recently, Grief played Sir Bernard Weatherill, the Speaker of the House, in ‘The Crown’. His television and film credits are vast, including stints in two top soaps: East Enders and Coronation street.

Greif starred in Terry Nation’s sci-fi classic in 1978, appearing in every episode of the classic first series of Blake’s 7. He refused to come back for the second series and was replaced by Brian Croucher.

The show became a cult classic with the actor playing Travis, a Space Commander in the Terran Federation who is infamous for his brutality and ruthlessness.

As an actor, Greif graduated from the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, During his time there he won numerous awards including Best Actor and Most Promising Actor. He subsequently became an Associate Member and served on the audition panel.

He was also a member of the National Theatre Company both at the Old Vic in Olivier’s company and on the South Bank for Peter Hall’s company.

As a voice-over artist, Greif narrated 15 documentaries on the Royal Family and Lord Mountbatten and Field Marshall Montgomery for Channel 5.

